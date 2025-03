The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added another visitor to their spring visit schedule, Gophers Nation has confirmed.

2027 edge defender Isaac Miller, a standout at Catholic Memorial High School in Waukesha, Wisconsin, will be on campus March 22. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound defensive end currently holds five scholarship offers in his recruitment with Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue, and Utah all showing early interest.