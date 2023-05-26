The three-star offensive lineman out of Osseo committed to the Gophers over offers from Illinois, Iowa state, Kansas, Missouri, and West Virginia. He committed to the Gophers in early February of 2022 and would only take an official visit to Minneapolis in his recruitment,.

Williams has only been playing football for a few years now so he is a bit on the rawer side as an offensvie lineman. That being said, he's got good size and elite length. He's a very athletic offensive lineman and you can see that on his tape quite well. His ultimate position is still up to question as you can make an argument he could play any of the positions on the offensive line.

As you can see above, the Gophers' offensive line is quite set when it comes to first string and second string. Beyond that, there are surely some questions but overall, Williams will be sitting in the fourth-string position in all likelihood at whichever position the Gophers start him at, most likely center.

With how raw Williams is, it's likely that the Minnesota native doesn't see the field consistently till the back half of his second or even third year on campus. It's going to take some patience and developmental time with Williams to get him to where he needs to be to get on the field. But with enough patience given, the results could be quite favorable for the Gophers.

2023 Outlook: Pure developmental year (redshirt)

Long-term outlook: Potential high-quality starter if given time, should be at the very least a quality backup for the Gophers during his career.