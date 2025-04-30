2026 Running Back Ezekiel Bates Commits to Minnesota

2026 running back Ezekiel Bates has committed to the University of Minnesota. The Malvern Prep (PA) standout announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers on Wednesday morning.

His commitment to the Golden Gophers comes a little over a month after taking an unofficial visit to Minneapolis in late March.

He chose the Gophers over offers, primarily Boston College, where he had an official visit scheduled to but he also held offers from Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, among numerous other Group of Five and FCS offers.