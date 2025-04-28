B1G3F PROMO - Buy One Month, Get Three Months Free Of Rivals Premium!

Minnesota spring football practices may be over, but the recruiting trail is just about to heat up. The Golden Gophers are set to host a long list of prospects for official visits this summer, starting next month, while Niko Medved and the men's basketball team look to put the finishing touches on their 2025-26 roster.

Do you want the latest recruit scoop on the football side of things? What about the latest scoop on the Transfer Portal for both football and basketball? Gophers Nation has you covered on all that and everything else throughout this busy summer right here on Minnesota.Rivals.com!