Minnesota Wrestling Flips Top-15 Prospect Tyler Dekraker from Ohio State

Brandon Eggum and the Minnesota Golden Gophers' wrestling program have added a top-15 nationally ranked recruit to their 2026 recruiting class. On Tuesday, Chantilly (VA) 132-pound prospect Tyler Dekraker flipped his commitment from the Ohio State Buckeyes to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. He announced his decision via Instragram.

Dekraker is ranked by FloWrestling as the No. 13 prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle and the No.4 132-pounder in the country.

He is the sixth commitment in Minnesota's 2026 recruiting class, joining Mason Carlson (141), Cooper Rowe (165), Watertown-Mayer brothers Titan and Joel Friedrichs, and Hastings standout Trey Beissel. Both Carlson and Rowe are ranked by FloWrestling as top-100 prospects in the cycle.