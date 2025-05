Minnesota already holds one commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle from Pennsylvania standout Ezekiel Bates.

However, running backs coach Jayden Everett is still looking to add a second tailback to the recruiting class. The Gophers have scheduled official visits with three additional running backs in Milford Mill Academy (MD) tailback Damon Ferguson, El Dorado (TX) standout Ryan Estrada, and New Boston (TX) star Ashton Rowden.