Minnesota RB Target Damon Ferguson Schedules May Official Visit

Minnesota RB Coach Jayden Everett with three-star RB Damon Ferguson on a recent in-home visit

Minnesota has scheduled an official visit with three-star running back Damon Ferguson, Gophers Nation confirmed on Thursday. The three-star prospect out of Milford Mill Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, tells Rivals that he will now be visiting Minnesota on May 30.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound tailback now has official visits scheduled to Minnesota, Pittsburgh (June 6), Virginia (June 13), and North Carolina (June 16). He also made an official visit already to Indiana on April 25. Ferguson previously was slated to visit Duke that weekend. The three-star tailback has an impressive offersheet with over 40 scholarship offers to his name including Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Stanford, Syracuse, UCF, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Out of the schools that Ferguson is scheduled to take official visits to, no school has received more visits than Virginia. He notably did make an unofficial visit to the Twin Cities in April, a visit that propelled the Gophers into being a true contender. On top of that, Ferguson's relationship with running backs coach Jayden Everett has played a key role as well in the Gophers' gaining momentum as well. Everett has recently made two visits to the Baltimore area to see Ferguson, including one trip on Wednesday night for an in-home visit with Ferguson and his family.

Minnesota currently holds 10 commitments in its 2026 recruiting class, including running back Ezekiel Bates, an unrated prospect out of Malvern Prep, which is located just outside the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania area.