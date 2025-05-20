Minnesota Offers In-State 2027 OL DaJohn Yarborough

On3 also ranks Yarborough as the No. 279 player nationally in the 2027 recruiting cycle and No. 13 interior offensive lineman.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are the latest program to offer elite in-state prospect DaJohn Yarborough . The standout offensive lineman at Benilde-St. Margaret's in Minneapolis is considered the No. 2 player in the state according to On3, only behind current Gophers' commitment Eli Diane .

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound offensive lineman has seen his stock skyrocket this offseason, picking up offers from numerous Midwest programs but also garnering interest from the ACC and SEC.

The Gophers in offering Yarborough join Alabama, Boston College, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Since 2021, Minnesota has signed 18 of the top 40 prospects in the state of Minnesota, according to Rivals, including each of the last three top prospects. They also notably later added former No.1 Minnesota prospect Jaxon Howard to their roster prior to the 2024 season via the transfer portal.

In the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Gophers added two of the state's top five prospects in outside linebacker Emmanuel Karmo and defensive tackle Abu Tarawallie. P.J. Fleck and his staff have followed that up in the current recruiting cycle by signing both Andrew Trout and Howie Johnson while being finalists for No. 1 prospect Roman Voss (Alabama and Minnesota) and No. 3 prospect Pierce Petersohn (Iowa State, Minnesota, and Penn State).