Isaiah Ihnen becomes fourth Gopher to enter transfer portal
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have now seen a fourth player enter the transfer portal since the end of their 2023-24 season on Sunday.
Forward Isaiah Ihnen, a native of Doeblingen, Germany has entered the transfer portal after five seasons with the program. He appeared in 79 games with the program, including making 10 starts over the last three seasons.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
In his five seasons, averaged 3.2 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. This past season, he averaged 3.4 points and 1.9 rebounds in 28 games and seven starts while averaging 11.5 minutes per contest.
Ihnen joins Joshua Ola-Joseph, Pharrel Payne, and Braeden Carrington as Gophers to enter the portal since the program's loss to Indiana State on Sunday in the NIT. Ihnen was originally a part of the Gophers 2019 recruiting class. He committed to the Gophers over offers from Arizona State, Oregon, Stanford, TCU, and Tennessee.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @RivalsDylanCC, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers,
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation