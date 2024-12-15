Marshall RB transfer AJ Turner commits to Minnesota

On Sunday, the Gophers added to their room with a big addition out of the Sun Belt conference as Marshall running back A.J. Turner announced his commitment.

With multiple departures from the running back room this offseason already the Minnesota Golden Gophers looked to replenish their talent at the position, this portal cycle.

The explosive running back has two years of eligibility to use with the Gophers, after playing three seasons with the Thundering Herd.

Turner in 2024 at a breakout, junior campaign, averaging 8.3 yards per carry and totaling 864 rushing yards on the season. His notable performances included 177 yard performance against Georgia State in October.

Turner will join a backfield that has seen the departure of multiple players as off-season, including primary backup running back Marcus Major and fan favorite Jordan Nubin. Turner will have the opportunity to compete for the primary backup role behind starting running back Darius Taylor in 2025. Additionally, depending on if Taylor decides to pursue his NFL aspirations following next fall Turner could potentially push for a starting role in 2026.