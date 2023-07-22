This offseason, Minnesota hit the transfer portal hard, including at the wide receiver position. One of the Gophers' additions to the position was former Charlotte standout Elijah Spencer. Spencer entered the transfer portal this offseason after earning USA Freshman of the Year honors as a true freshman in 2021 and following it up by being a Conference USA Honorable Mention this past season.

During his time with Charlotte, Spencer showed strong hands, dropping just five passes over 136 career targets. He was a deep-play threat on a consistent basis for the 49ers, averaging 16.5 yards.

His career thus far...

Spencer comes to Minneapolis after two years with the Charlotte 49ers, where he was a highly productive wideout. After a strong freshman campaign that saw him post 28 receptions for 381 yards and six touchdowns, the 6-foot-2 wide receiver followed that up with 57 receptions for 943 yards and nine touchdowns a year ago. In total, over his two seasons, he brought in 85 receptions for 1,324 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Spencer steps into a nice role with the Gophers

Spencer steps into a solid role for the Gophers. This upcoming season, he'll firmly be a key part of the Gophers' rotation at wide receiver alongside Daniel Jackson, Chris Autman-Bell, Corey Crooms, and Le'Meke Brockington. With such a strong role, the junior transfer should be in line to see his fair share of targets this season. Barring another injury to Autman-Bell, he'll likely remain as a rotational wide receiver, but if injury does occur to Autman-Bell, Spencer would be able to provide solid production in his place. It wouldn't be surprising to ultimately see Spencer land between 30 and 35 targets next year for the Gophers. For comparison, tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford had 57 targets last year, while Daniel Jackson had 54, and Michael Brown Stephens and Dylan Wright finished with 39 and 31, respectively. Based on that, a season of 350-400 receiving yards for Spencer is likely a reasonable expectation entering the season. Last season, Daniel Jackson led all receivers with 484 receiving yards, while Breyvn Spann-Ford recorded 481.

The Verdict