Minnesota 2026 QB Commit Owen Lansu Talks Return to Campus

Minnesota 2026 quarterback commitment Owen Lansu returned to Minneapolis this past weekend to catch up with the Gophers coaching staff, take in practice, but also do his part, and help the Gophers' recruiting efforts.

Lansu was Minnesota's third commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, making his decision last summer, following in-state talents Andrew Trout and Howie Johnson. Since committing, Lansu has taken on a key peer recruiting role for the class.

Following his visit, Gophers Nation caught up with Lansu to discuss his trip to campus.