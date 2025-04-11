Minnesota Basketball to Play in 2025 Acrisure Series

On Wednesday, the University of Minnesota men's basketball program announced that it will participate in the 2025 Acrisure Series over Thanksgiving weekend this upcoming fall in Palm Desert, California.

The Gophers are one of 11 teams that have committed to playing in the tournament, joining Tulsa, Northern Iowa, Stanford, Washington, Santa Clara, San José State, CBU, San Diego, Nevada, and Loyola-Chicago. Six additional programs are expected to join the field in the near future.

The Gophers last played in the Acrisure series in the 2022-23 season when it was known as the SoCal Challenge.