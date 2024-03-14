Minnesota jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but Michigan State battled back and for most of the game, it was a back-and-forth affair between both squads.

However, the Spartans went on a 15-2 run late in the second half to take a 59-51 lead with 7:24 remaining and never looked back, defeating the Gophers 77-67 during Thursday's opening game at the Big Ten Tournament at the Target Center in downtown Minnesota.

Minnesota had five players in double-figures, led by Dawson Garcia with 19 points. The trio of Pharrell Payne, Parker Fox, and Cam Christie had 11 a piece while Elijah Hawkins chipped in with ten points and seven assists.

Michigan State was led by the duo of Tyson Walker (15 points) and A.J. Hoggard (17 points), who combined for 32 points. Hoggard was perfect from the field and the free throw line on the day.

The Spartans had 19 fast break points in the game, which proved to be the difference, particularly in the second half. Michigan State also scored 18 points off Minnesota turnovers and outscored the Gophers in the paint 44 to 30.

With the win, Michigan State advances to play top-seed Purdue on Friday.

Minnesota finishes their season with an 18-14 overall record and 9-11 during the Big Ten regular season.