Minnesota DC Corey Hetherman receives extension through 2026

Minnesota defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman will be sticking around Dinkeytown for at least two more seasons. On Saturday, the Minnesota football program announced a two-year extension from the university.
The extension notably comes days after Gophers Nation reported that Rutgers had the highly-touted defensive coordinator as one of their top targets for their open defensive coordinator job.
In his first season as the Minnesota defensive coordinator, Hetherman oversaw a massive improvement as the Gophers' defense improved from 26.7 points allowed per game in 2023 to just 17.5 points per game in 2024. The Gophers also kept opponents to just 290.9 yards per game.
MORE TO COME
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation