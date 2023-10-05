News More News
ago football Edit

Minnesota Football: Gophers' schedules for 2024-2028 released

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Recruiting Writer
@Dylan_RivalsPRZ

On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten released the conference schedules for each of the Big Ten's 18 teams for the 2024 through 2028 seasons. Going forward, each conference member will play nine conference games with the amount of home and away games alternating each season.

For example; In 2024, Minnesota will play four home games and five away games in conference play, in 2025 that will flip to five home games and four away games.


GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Below, Gophers Nation goes over the conference games for Minnesota for each season from 2024 through 2028.

2024 (4 Home, 5 Away)
HOME AWAY

Iowa

Illinois

Maryland

Michigan

Penn State

Rutgers

USC

UCLA

-

Wisconsin

Non-conference: North Carolina, Rhode Island, Nevada

2025 (5 Home, 4 Away)
HOME AWAY

MIchigan State

Iowa

Nebraska

Northwestern

Purdue

Ohio State

Rutegrs

Oregon

Wisconsin

-

Non-conference: Buffalo, Bowling Green, at Cal

2026 (4 Home, 5 Away)
HOME AWAY

Iowa

Indiana

Michigan

Penn State

Northwestern

Purdue

UCLA

Washington

-

Wisconsin

Non-conference: Eastern Illinois, Mississippi State, Akron

2027 (5 Home, 4 Away)
HOME AWAY

Illinois

Iowa

Indiana

Maryland

Ohio State

Nebraska

Washinton

USC

Wisconsin

-

Non-conference: San Jose State, at Mississippi State, TBD

2028 (4 Home, 5 Away)
HOME AWAY

Iowa

Michigan State

Maryland

Ohio State

Nebraska

Rutgers

Oregon

UCLA

-

Wisconsin

Non-conference: North Dakota, Cal, TBD

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST

- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB,, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers

- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}