On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten released the conference schedules for each of the Big Ten's 18 teams for the 2024 through 2028 seasons. Going forward, each conference member will play nine conference games with the amount of home and away games alternating each season.

For example; In 2024, Minnesota will play four home games and five away games in conference play, in 2025 that will flip to five home games and four away games.



