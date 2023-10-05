Minnesota Football: Gophers' schedules for 2024-2028 released
On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten released the conference schedules for each of the Big Ten's 18 teams for the 2024 through 2028 seasons. Going forward, each conference member will play nine conference games with the amount of home and away games alternating each season.
For example; In 2024, Minnesota will play four home games and five away games in conference play, in 2025 that will flip to five home games and four away games.
Below, Gophers Nation goes over the conference games for Minnesota for each season from 2024 through 2028.
|HOME
|AWAY
|
Iowa
|
Illinois
|
Maryland
|
Michigan
|
Penn State
|
Rutgers
|
USC
|
UCLA
|
-
|
Wisconsin
Non-conference: North Carolina, Rhode Island, Nevada
|HOME
|AWAY
|
MIchigan State
|
Iowa
|
Nebraska
|
Northwestern
|
Purdue
|
Ohio State
|
Rutegrs
|
Oregon
|
Wisconsin
|
-
Non-conference: Buffalo, Bowling Green, at Cal
|HOME
|AWAY
|
Iowa
|
Indiana
|
Michigan
|
Penn State
|
Northwestern
|
Purdue
|
UCLA
|
Washington
|
-
|
Wisconsin
Non-conference: Eastern Illinois, Mississippi State, Akron
|HOME
|AWAY
|
Illinois
|
Iowa
|
Indiana
|
Maryland
|
Ohio State
|
Nebraska
|
Washinton
|
USC
|
Wisconsin
|
-
Non-conference: San Jose State, at Mississippi State, TBD
|HOME
|AWAY
|
Iowa
|
Michigan State
|
Maryland
|
Ohio State
|
Nebraska
|
Rutgers
|
Oregon
|
UCLA
|
-
|
Wisconsin
Non-conference: North Dakota, Cal, TBD
