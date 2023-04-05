Next up in our spring position preview for the Minnesota Golden Gophers is linebacker. The Gophers lost a key part of their linebacker room this offseason with Mariano Sori-Marin. But did bring in a key piece through the transfer portal in Western Michigan's Ryan Selig. With that here's how the Gophers two deep looks this spring.

STARTERS

WILL: Cody Lindenberg (Jr) Lindenberg enters the season as one of the Gophers' leaders on the defensive side of the ball after playing in 13 games last season including starting in each of the last six games for the program. He was productive throughout the season, racking up 71 tackles including 46 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss, and one sack. As the season went on, Lindenberg got better and better, including recording seven or more tackles in seven of the program's last eight games. He performed rather well in the eye of Pro Football Focus as well recording a defensive grade of 66.5 including a run defense grade of 66.7. MIKE: Ryan Selig (Sr) The Western Michigan transfer is one of the Gophers' key transfers this past offseason. Selig played and started in all 13 games for the Broncos last season recording 72 tackles, a career-high. He also had 5.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. PFF gave Selig an overall defensive grade of 61.0 including an impressive pass-rush grade of 70.7. Over the course of 106 pass-rushing opportunities, he recorded 18 total pressures including 13 quarterback hurries. SAM: Joey Gerlach After redshirting last season, Gerlach is in line to step into the starting SAM role for the Gophers at the SAM linebacker spot. Gerlach was a three-star recruit out of Woodbury High School in Minnesota - he was the ninth-ranked player in the state.

ROTATION