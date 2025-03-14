Minnesota G Tyler Cochran Enters Transfer Portal

Minnesota guard Tyler Cochran has entered the transfer portal, leaving the program after just one year with the program. Cochran, who averaged over 14.0 points per game with Toledo a season ago, did not appear in a single game with Minnesota this season.

A 2023-24 All-MAC second-team selection, Cochran was expected to be a key part of Minnesota's guard rotation this season after picking the Gophers over opportunities with Ohio State and Oregon State.

Cochran suffered a foot injury in the preseason for the Gophers, which required surgery and was originally expected to keep him out until at least early December. However, as the season progressed, it became apparent that Cochran's return was increasingly unlikely.

Cochran, in 2025-26, will be playing for his fifth program after spending two seasons at Northern Illinois, one season with Ball State, two seasons with Toledo, and now one season with the Gophers.

With Cochran's departure, the Gophers are currently set to have just four players returning for the 2025-26 season from their 2024-25 roster: Frank Mitchell, Kadyn Betts, Isaac Asuma, and Grayson Grove. Of those four, Asuma is the only returning guard. Minnesota also signed three prospects as part of their 2025 recruiting class: center Parker Jefferson, forward Jacob Ross, and guard Kai Shinholster.