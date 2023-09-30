It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win. Minnesota grinded out a 35-24 win over a game Louisiana squad on Saturday to improve to 3-2 overall on the season.

The Gophers held a 17-14 lead heading into halftime, but clamped down defensively in the second half led by interceptions from Tyler Nubin and Jack Henderson that Minnesota converted into 14 points.

Athan Kaliakmanis was efficient at quarterback, going 12-of-14 passing for 146 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 17 yards and 2-yard score. His only blemish was an interception on a long pass play towards the end of the first half.

In the absence of leading rusher Darius Taylor, Minnesota redshirt freshman Zach Evans led the way with 85 yards on 15 carries that included an 18-yard score midway through the third quarter.

Bryce Williams (53 yards) and Sean Tyler (47 yards) also chipped in with the Gophers running attack.

Kaliakmanis found wide receiver Daniel Jackson for both touchdowns through the air, the first for 10-yards in the first quarter and the second being a 37-yarder over the middle of the field late in the fourth quarter to put Minnesota up 35-17.

Jackson finished with eight catches for 89 yards.

Louisiana quarterback Zeon Chriss led the way for the Ragin' Cajuns with 172 passing yards and two scores while also leading the team in rushing yards with 74.

Minnesota improves to 3-2 overall on the year and remain 1-1 in Big Ten play. They will host Michigan next Saturday.