Minnesota DT Jalen Logan-Redding returning for sixth season

Minnesota fifth-year senior defensive tackle Jalen Logan-Redding is coming back for one more season. The Columbia, Missouri native announced his plans on Monday during his time with the media.

"I'll be back next year," Logan-Reding said when asked by Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press if he was returning after not partaking in the senior day on Saturday against No. 4 Penn State. "Coming back next year is definitely gonna be the best for me," Logan-Redding added. "Being able to maximize all my opportunities and exhaust the eligibility."

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Logan-Redding has 26 total tackles this season for the Gophers, three off of his tying his career-high set last season. He also set a career-high this season in pass deflections with six.

Logan-Redding according to Pro Football Focus has played 491 snaps this season, the most of any interior defensive lineman for the Gophers, and tied with Danny Striggow for the most by any defensive lineman.

For his career, the redshirt senior has played in 41 games, recording 73 tackles including 33 solo tackles to go along with 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.