The Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s basketball team is hosting transfer guard Elijah Hawkins on an official visit this weekend.

The Gophers are still looking to add more to their guard position after picking up a transfer portal commitment from Pepperdine transfer Mike Mitchell earlier this offseason.

Hawkins averaged 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists this past season for Howard over 31 games and 29 starts. He helped lead the Bison to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

The 5-foot-11 Washington (DC) native would have three years left to play two at his next destination. Hawkins played his high school ball at DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC, the same program that has produced recent names like Hunter Dickinson and Markelle Fultz among many others.