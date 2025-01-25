Minnesota looks for second top-25 upset against No. 15 Oregon

Now, the Gophers will face another challenge, the No. 15 Oregon Ducks at Williams Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are playing with confidence and it is paying off with back-to-back conference wins against a top-25 ranked Michigan team and a really good Iowa team in Iowa City earlier this week.

The Ducks enter Saturday afternoon's game with a 16-3 record, all three losses coming in conference play. They also hold a 5-3 record against Big Ten opponents.

Last time out, the Ducks defeated Washington 82-71, a strong bounce-back performance after falling to Purdue 65-58 last Saturday. They also dropped conference games to UCLA (73-71) and Illinois (109-77). Notably, all three conference losses for Oregon have come at home. On the road this season, they own a 5-0 record, including a neutral-site game against Stanford in late December.

The Ducks are an interesting team as they're not overly dominant offensively, owning the 91st-best scoring offense this season and their defense isn't a smothering one either, their 69.9 points allowed per game ranks 129th. They're just an all-around strong fundamental program.

They're led by senior center Nathan Bittle, averaging 13.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad is averaging 12.6 points and senior guard TJ Bamba is averaging 10.2 points per game.

Oregon is shooting a solid 46.5% from the floor this season. They're a middle-of-the-pack three-point shooting team, at 34.2% for the year, and they shoot 75.2% from the free-throw line.