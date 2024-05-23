The decision from the in-state commitment comes just days after he previously announced an official visit schedule that consisted of trips to Wisconsin, Ohio State, and Nebraska.

Minnesota linebacker / defensive end commitment Emmanuel Karmo announced on Thursday that he will no longer be taking visits elsewhere.

It's been a good week for me to reflect on the recruiting process & ask myself what is important & what I really want with my recruitment," Karmo said in his announcement on X. "I came to the conclusion & notified other schools that UofMN is where my heart is & I would not be taking other OVs," he added.

The one official visit that Karmo will still take, however, is his official visit to the Golden Gophers, currently set for June 7.

The New Hope native committed to the Gophers in April over offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and USC.

The Golden Gophers currently hold seven commitments in their 2025 recruiting class.