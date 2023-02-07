Minnesota Newcomer Profile: OL Greg Johnson
Next up in our Minnesota newcomer profiles is three-star offensive lineman Greg Johnson, an in-state prospect who dreamed of playing for the Gophers growing up and has now turned it into a reality.
The Recruitment:
Many schools in the Big Ten have at least a few signees per recruiting class that grew up "dreaming" to play for their in-state program. Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck made it a point of emphasis in the 2023 class to do the same, and Greg Johnson was one of those guys.
Johnson committed to Minnesota on May 7th, one day after receiving his offer from the Gophers over schools like Air Force, Iowa State, Wyoming, Northern Iowa, and others.
"My decision was and is easy," said Johnson. "Minnesota was always the top option in the back of my head. After they offered my teammate Martin I had a hunch that mine was coming soon, and I knew that it was home."
What Johnson Brings to the Gophers:
The size of the offensive linemen in Minnesota's 2023 class certainly stands out, and Johnson is another testament to that. At 6-foot-4, 275-pounds, Johnson has ideal size for a tackle and athleticism to match it. Johnson has the ability to contribute early according to Fleck, which is pretty rare for an offensive lineman in the power five.
Here's what head coach PJ Fleck had to say about Johnson:
"He's enrolling mid year, and you talk about a guy who looks like he's ready to play even as a freshman. That's very difficult to do in the Big Ten, but you look at his his body and you look at his senior tape. Plus, knowing him as a person with his mind and his emotional intelligence. He's a guy that could help you early on the offensive line. Now, we'll see when he gets here, but his camp performance was through the roof."
Highlights:
