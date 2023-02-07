Next up in our Minnesota newcomer profiles is three-star offensive lineman Greg Johnson , an in-state prospect who dreamed of playing for the Gophers growing up and has now turned it into a reality.

Many schools in the Big Ten have at least a few signees per recruiting class that grew up "dreaming" to play for their in-state program. Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck made it a point of emphasis in the 2023 class to do the same, and Greg Johnson was one of those guys.

Johnson committed to Minnesota on May 7th, one day after receiving his offer from the Gophers over schools like Air Force, Iowa State, Wyoming, Northern Iowa, and others.

"My decision was and is easy," said Johnson. "Minnesota was always the top option in the back of my head. After they offered my teammate Martin I had a hunch that mine was coming soon, and I knew that it was home."