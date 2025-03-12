Gophers Set for Big Ten Tournament Clash vs. Northwestern

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-16, 7-13) will look to extend their season on Wednesday afternoon when they take on the Northwestern Wildcats (16-15, 7-13) in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. SE

The Gophers enter the conference tournament as losers in four of their last five games, including their last two matchups against Wisconsin (74-67) and Rutgers (75-67), the latter coming this past Sunday in Piscataway. It was a tough end to the regular season for the Gophers after it appeared they were gaining some much-needed momentum in February with three wins in four games, including sweeping a Los Angeles road trip against USC and UCLA.

Northwestern enters the game on a two-game losing streak, falling to UCLA and Maryland over the last 10 days. Prior to the back-to-back losses, the Wildcats won three straight over Ohio State, Minnesota, and Iowa.

In the Gophers' and Wildcats' most recent meeting on February 25, the Wildcats used a 29-point evening from Nick Martinelli to down the Gophers 75-63. Dawson Garcia had a strong night of his own in the loss with 26 points and nine rebounds.