There is being committed to a school, and then there is Jerome Williams.

Before Williams ever made things official with Minnesota, it was apparent that he was all Gopher. Still, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman picked up offers from schools like Illinois, Kansas, Iowa State, Missouri, and West Virginia.

Williams committed to Minnesota in February of 2022, and estimates that from start to finish he was on campus up to 40 different times, growing a tight relationship with the coaching staff and support staff throughout the last year.

There was never any drama when it came to Williams' recruitment, and he officially signed with the Gophers in December.

