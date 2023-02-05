Minnesota Newcomer Profile: OL Jerome Williams
The Recruitment:
There is being committed to a school, and then there is Jerome Williams.
Before Williams ever made things official with Minnesota, it was apparent that he was all Gopher. Still, the 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman picked up offers from schools like Illinois, Kansas, Iowa State, Missouri, and West Virginia.
Williams committed to Minnesota in February of 2022, and estimates that from start to finish he was on campus up to 40 different times, growing a tight relationship with the coaching staff and support staff throughout the last year.
There was never any drama when it came to Williams' recruitment, and he officially signed with the Gophers in December.
What He Brings To The Gophers:
Williams got his football career started far later than the average division one signee, taking his first snaps on the defensive side of the ball as a freshman. That said, he was a basketball player for his entire life including high school, so his athleticism transferred well to the gridiron.
With good development, Williams could end up playing tackle or center for Minnesota as a multi-year starter.
Here's what head coach PJ Fleck had to say about Williams on signing day:
"Incredibly long arms, athletic, can bend and hasn't played a ton of football. He's pretty raw, but when this guy figures it out, he's gonna be very good. When you see him, that's what the inside interior players in the Big Ten and in the NFL look like. He's got really long arms, a big lower half and can bend."
Highlight Tape:
