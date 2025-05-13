Minnesota Offers Three-Star CB Mason Lewis, Sets Official Visit for June 13

Three-star athlete Mason Lewis, a standout at Basha High School in Queen Creek, Arizona as picked up an offer and scheduled an official visit to Minnesota.
The 6-foot-0, 186-pound Lewis has been offered by the Gophers as a cornerback as cornerbacks coach Nick Monroe extended the offer to the Arizona standout on Monday evening.
Minnesota is the ninth offer for Lewis in his recruitment and the sixth from a Power Four program. Also offering Lewis includes Arizona State, Colorado State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, and Washington State.
On top of his visit to Minnesota on June 13, Lewis is currently scheduled to visit Iowa City to see the Iowa Hawkeyes. Lewis is the third cornerback to schedule an official visit with the Gophers, joining current Gophers commitment Justin Hopkins and Bergen Catholic (NJ) standout Xavier Jackson.
