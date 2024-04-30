Currently, DraftKings has the Golden Gophers as a one-point, home favorite against the Tar Heels. No over/under for the game has been set.

On Tuesday, DraftKings released several odds for this upcoming season and among those games listed is Minnesota's season opener against north Carolina on August 29.

Last season, the Golden Gophers fell on the road in Chapel Hill 31-13 to the Tar Heels. In that game, Tar Heels quarterback and future No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye threw for 414 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing a pair of interceptions. The win moved the Tar Heels' record to 3-0 on the season, but they would struggle the rest of the way, splitting their final 10 games with a 5-5 record to finish the season 8-5.

That being said, the Tar Heels will be without key players in 2024 such as Drake May, Devontez Walker, Cedric Gray,and Myles Murphy.

Last September's matchup was the only matchup between the two programs all-time. As a program, the Golden Gophers hold a 16-8 record all-time against ACC programs.

In 2024, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to bounce back from a 6-7 record in 2023 which included a 5-7 regular season. The Golden Gophers struggled on both sides of the ball at times in 2023, posting the 110th best scoring offense, averaging 20.9 points per game while defensively, they allowed 26.7 points per game.

This fall, the Golden Gophers will have a new starter under center as Athan Kaliakmanis transferred out of the program following a rough performance in 2023 while former New Hampshire standout Max Brosmer is set to take over the offense.