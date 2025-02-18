Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery’s Rising NFL Draft Stock: Latest Projections

(Photo by © Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

The Senior Bowl and other postseason all-star games are completed and the NFL Combine is just around the corner. With just over 60 days remaining until the 2025 NFL Draft, the stock of Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery is rising. Where do the latest mock drafts have the former Gopher landing come April 24? Gophers Nation offers a roundup below.

BLEACHER NATION

Bleacher Nation's Matt Rooney has Ersery sneaking into the first round, being drafted by perennial Super Bowl contender, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs offensive line will be a focus this offseason after the Chiefs allowed six sacks in a 40-22 Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It would also notably allow Ersery to return to his home town of Kansas City, Missouri as well.

THE DRAFT NETWORK

Vikings fans shield your eyes. Daniel Harms of The Draft Network likes the Green Bay Packers to draft Ersery with the 23rd overall pick. Notably, the Packers have historically loved picking players out of the Gophers' program with seven of their former first-round picks being from the program.

Pro Football Network

Ersery could perhaps be reuniting with a former teammate in the latest mock draft from Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network. Rofle has the Baltimore Ravens selecting Ersey with the 27th overall pick. If the Kansas City native is selected by the Ravens, he would once again be teammates with former Gopher Daniel Faalele. The two overlapped in Minneapolis in 2020 and 2021.

Fantasy Pros

Matthew Jones of Fantasy Pros is the second mock draft to project Kansas City to bolster their offensive line with the hometown prospect. The last Gopher to be selected by Kansas City was safety Eric Murray in 2016.

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com's Tim Bielik joins Rofle in projecting Ersery to land with the Baltimore Ravens where he would be tasked with helping keep two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson upright.

The Palm Beach Post

Our final mock draft is from Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post who has Ersery the highest of any mock draft. Habib believes Ersery will go within the top-20 draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle has been perpetually trying to fix their offensive line now for what feels like the better part of a decade, perhaps Ersery will be a key part of that fix.

MOCK DRAFT RECAP MOCK DRAFT PICK Bleacher Nation No. 31 - Kansas City Chiefs The Draft Network No. 23 - Green Bay Packers Pro Football Network No. 27 - Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Pros No. 31 - Kansas City Chiefs Cleveland.com No. 27 - Baltimore Ravens The Palm Beach Post No. 18 - Seattle Seahawks