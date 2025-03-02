Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery puts on impressive performance at NFL Combine

On Sunday, Ersery looked to solidify his stock at the 2025 NFL Combine and did just that with a very impressive performance when it came to the on-field testing portion of the day.

Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery was already one of the top offensive tackles in the 2025 NFL Draft and considered a potential, even likely first round pick.

According to Kent Lee Platte on X , who runs the Relative Athletic Score website, which according to Platte aims to provide "a metric that can easily and intuitively gauge a player’s athletic abilities relative to the position they play and provide tools to contrast and compare based on known measurables," Ersery's testing on Sunday ranekd among the top-20 best ever recorded for an offensive tackle at the NFL combine.

Altogether, Platte notes that Ersery earned an unofficial 9.89 Relative Athletic Score which ranked 16th out of 1,379 offensive tackles who have performed at the NFL Combine since 1987.

After measuring in at 6-foot-6 and 331-pounds, Ersery posted impressive combine numbers of a 29.5" vertical, a 9-foot-3 broad jump and then in the 40-yard dash, he posted elite times of a 5.01 forty-yard time, a 1.75, 10-yard split, and a 2.92, 20-yard split.

Additionally, Ersery's 5.01 40-yard dash was the fastest for an offensive lineman of Ersery's stature (6-foot-6, 330-pounds) since the 2003 NFL combine. According to The 33rd Team on X, Ersery is just the fourth offensive tackle since 2003 weighing at least 330 pounds to post a sub-5.05 40-yard dash and a broad jump of at least nine feet. He joins a group that includes Darnell Wright, Greg Robinson, and future Hall of Famer Jason Peters.

Wright was selected 10th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, Robinson was selected second overall in 2014 by the St. Louis Rams before playing six years in the NFL. Peters, who just retired after a 20-year career, went undrafted in 2004 but put together a Hall of Fame level career with two first-team All-Pro selections, four second-team All-Pro selections, and a nine-time Pro Bowler.

The most recent mock drafts have Ersery being selected mostly in the last handful of picks of the first round with No. 27 to the Baltimore Ravens, No. 29 to the Washington Commanders, and No. 31 to the Kansas City Chiefs being picks.

However, earlier this month, Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports projected Ersery to go as high as No. 10 overall to the Chicago Bears, saying the following about Ersery.

"Ersery looked like an oversized guard at tackle over the past few seasons at Minnesota, and his tape was clean. He's a sneaky candidate for a strong combine, which could catapult him this high in April.'

With his elite athleticism and already strong resume, Ersery has positioned himself as one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. He'll also have the opportunity to try and continue to raise his stock at the Gophers' Pro Day later this month before hoping to hear his name called on April 24 at Lambeau Field.