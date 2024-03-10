On Sunday, the Golden Gophers' Isaiah Salazar, the conference's top seed at 184 pounds defeated Penn State's Bernie Truax 8-1 in sudden victory to earn his first Big Ten title.

For the first time since 2015, a non-heavyweight Minnesota wrestler has won a Big Ten championship.

Salazar becomes the first Golden Gopher wrestler at 184 to win a conference championship since 2012 and the first non-heavyweight since Chris Dadanes did so iin 2015 at 133 pounds.

Other results from Sunday's final sessions include Patrick McKee finishing second at 125 pounds to Penn State's Braeden Davis and Andrew Sparks finsihing sixth at 174 pounds.