On Monday afternoon, the conference announced that the Gophers and Buckeyes will kick off at either 11:00 a.m. CT or 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The Golden Gophers before turning their attention to the No. 1 team in the country Ohio State, will have to focus on the Purdue Boilermakers for their upcoming matchup this weekend. The Golden Gophers enter Week 11 with a 5-4 record after falling to Illinois 27-26 this past Saturday at home.

The Buckeyes enter a Week 12 matchup against Michigan State with an undefeated record. This past weekend, they were given a hard-fought game from the Rutgers Scarlet Knights before using a big fourth quarter to pull away en route to a 35-16 win.

The Week 12 matchup between Minnesota and Ohio State will be the 54th meeting all-time between the two programs. The Buckeyes have won 46 of 53 matchups in the series all time including 11 straight dating back to 2001. The last time the Gophers defeated the Buckeyes was in 2000, a 29-17 win under then-head coach John Cooper. The two programs last met in 2021, a 45-31 win for Ohio State in Minneapolis.