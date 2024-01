Minnesota is set to host a transfer portal wide receiver out of the Big Ten this week, according to Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney .

The Golden Gophers will be hosting Penn State transfer Cristian Driver later this week on an official visit. The former Nittany Lion entered the transfer portal last month after spending two years with Penn State. After starting his career as a defensive back for Penn State, Driver made the switch to wide receiver late last year before being a full-time wide receiver for the 2023 season.

Driver, the son of former Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Donald Driver recorded one reception for eight yards this past season for Penn State and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Driver was a four-star athlete in the 2022 recruiting cycle out of Liberty Christian in Texas. He was ranked as a top-50 player in the state of Texas and a top-15 athlete nationally.