Minnesota Golden Gophers Football Transfer Portal Tracker
While the transfer portal doesn't open for all players until December 4th, college football has already seen a high volume of student-athletes announce their attentions to enter the transfer portal.
Currently, the transfer portal is open to graduate transfers and players whose head coaches left their programs during the season. It's also open to FCS players as well.
For Minnesota, it has already been quite active with four scholarship players already announcing their intentions to enter the transfer portal. The Gophers have also extended a few early offers in the process as well. Below you can find, who the Gophers have offered, who is committed to the program out of the transfer portal, and who has left the program.
Transferring out:
Williams leaves the program after one season. He did not appear in any games for the Gophers as a true freshman. A three-star prospect, Williams chose the Gophers over offers from Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia among others.
The Illinois native transfers out with a year of eligibility remaining. He was never able to find firm playing time with the Gophers, appearing in just 10 games over his career. He did not appear in any games for the Gophers this season.
STORY: Minnesota loses second quarterback of the day to transfer portal
After not appearing as a true freshman for Minnesota, Viotto is leaving the program. The former three-star prospect chose the Gophers over offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Maryland, and Syracuse.
STORY: Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis enters transfer portal
Kaliakmanis is transferring out of the program after playing in 23 games over the last two seasons, completing 53.3% of his passes for 2,784 yards and 17 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.
OFFERED PROSPECTS
STORY: Gophers extend offer to Harvard DT Thor Griffith
In his four years at Harvard, Griffith was a two-time 1st team All-Ivy selection and was also an FCS All-American selection. During his career with the Crimson, he played in 30 games including making 20 consecutive starts. In those 30 games, he was extremely productive with 132 tackles, 33.5 tackles or a loss, and 15 sacks.
STORY: Minnesota offers New Hampshire transfer QB Max Brosmer
Brosmer just finished up his junior season at New Hampshire where he completed 64% of his passes this season for 3,464 yards and 29 touchdowns with five interceptions. It was a strong follow-up to a good redshirt sophomore season for the Georgia native, who completed 63% of his passes for 3,154 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2022. He also has 263 career rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 191 career carries.
