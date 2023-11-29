While the transfer portal doesn't open for all players until December 4th, college football has already seen a high volume of student-athletes announce their attentions to enter the transfer portal.

Currently, the transfer portal is open to graduate transfers and players whose head coaches left their programs during the season. It's also open to FCS players as well.

For Minnesota, it has already been quite active with four scholarship players already announcing their intentions to enter the transfer portal. The Gophers have also extended a few early offers in the process as well. Below you can find, who the Gophers have offered, who is committed to the program out of the transfer portal, and who has left the program.