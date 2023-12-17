For the second time on Sunday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers landed a transfer portal commitment. This time, it was in the form of TCU defensive back transfer Jaionte McMillan.

Earlier on Sunday, the Gophers also picked up Fresno State transfer quarterback Logan Fife out of the transfer portal.

The Atlanta, Georgia native originally began his collegiate career as a walk-on at TCU, spending four seasons with the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth before entering the transfer portal.

In his four seasons, McMillan played in 32 games for TCU, recording 15 tackles including two tackles for loss, one interception, and four pass deflections. In 2022, McMillan played a pivotal role in TCU's run to the national championship game on special teams, appearing in 14 of 15 games, totaling 10 tackles in the game.