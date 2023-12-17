Minnesota has landed a second transfer portal quarterback commitment this month on Sunday, Fresno State quarterback Logan Fife committed to the Golden Gophers following an official visit over the weekend.

Fife will join New Hampshire quarterback Max Brosmer as an incoming transfer into the Gophers' quarterback room. 2024 quarterback Drake Lindsey is also expected to join the quarterback room for next season.

A native of central California, Fife comes to Minneapolis following four seasons at Fresno State, he'll have two years of eligibility remaining to play with the Gophers.

During his four years with the Bulldogs, Fife played in 21 games over the last three seasons, completing 143-of-224 passing attempts for 1,585 yards, six touchdowns, and nine interceptions, a majority of those interceptions came in 2022 when he had two touchdown passes and six interceptions. He also has 64 career carries for 88 yards and four touchdowns.

While Fife will compete with Brosmer to be the Gophers' starting quarterback next season, he is projected to be the program's backup quarterback next fall. On top of Brosmer, Fife, and Lindsey, Minnesota is also slated as of now to return scholarship quarterback Cole Kramer and walk-on Max Shikenjanski for the 2024 season.