Gophers Nation Big Board: Ranking the Gophers' top 10 targets

The Minnesota Golden Gophers currently hold 10 commitments in their 2026 class and have had themselves a good spring, picking up six commitments since the end of March. It's not only a strong start to the cycle, but as discussed in our notebook yesterday, one of the best starts to a Minnesota recruiting class through mid-May under P.J. Fleck.
While the Gophers have already hit on several of their top targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle, plenty of top targets remain for Fleck and his staff on the recruiting board. With that, Gophers Nation is ready to release our unofficial Gophers Nation Big Board for Minnesota as we head into official visit season for the Gophers.