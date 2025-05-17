REPORT: Minnesota adds three non-conference opponents to 2025-26 schedule

The Golden Gophers this upcoming season will play home games against Alcorn State, UW-Green Bay, and Fairleigh Dickinson. All three games were reported by Alex Rosinski on X . Notably, the UW-Green Bay matchup was previously reported by Tony Liebert of Minnesota Gophers on SI.

According to Rosinski, Minnesota will host Alcorn State on November 8, UW-Green Bay on November 15, and Fairleigh Dickinson in what will likely be the Gophers' final non-conference game on December 29.

Alcorn State in 2024-25 was 11-20, including 11-7 in SWAC conference play, and finished the season with an RPI of 305. The Gophers have only played Alcorn State one time in program history, a 110-72 win in 1985.

Green Bay, led by head coach Doug Gottleib, who splits his time as both a head coach and radio analyst, was among the worst teams in college basketball last season at 4-27, including 2-18 in Horizon League play. They finished the season ranked 349 of 364 Division I teams in RPI. The Gophers are 3-0 against Green Bay with their last matchup coming in 2021, a 72-56 win.

Fairleigh Dickinson will be making their second trip to Minnesota in as many years after the Golden Gophers sent them home to New Jersey last December with a loss by the final score of 74-60. The Gophers also defeated FDU in 2002, 104-66.

On top of the reported non-conference matchups, Minnesota is set to compete in the 2025 Acrisure Series alongside Tulsa, Northern Iowa, Stanford, Washington, Santa Clara, San José State, CBU, San Diego, Nevada, and Loyola-Chicago. Additional programs are expected to be announced soon.