Now, the talented signal-caller who led the FCS in passing yards, is the first transfer addition for the Gophers this offseason, announcing his decision on Sunday.

As the regular season concluded, it was clear Minnesota was looking to shakeup their quarterback room. That started when they extended an offer to New Hampshire transfer Max Brosmer on November 27th.

Brosmer just finished up his junior season at New Hampshire where he completed 64% of his passes this season for 3,464 yards and 29 touchdowns with five interceptions.

It was a strong follow-up to a good redshirt sophomore season for the Georgia native, who completed 63% of his passes for 3,154 yards and 27 touchdowns in 2022.

He also has 263 career rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 191 career carries.

Since the regular season concluded for the Gophers, starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and true freshman Drew Viotto have announced they are entering the transfer portal.

That leaves the quarterback depth chart relatively thin with just redshirt senior Cole Kramer and redshirt sophomore Max Shikenjanski, both walk-ons, available.

The Gophers offense was sluggish in 2023, averaging just 20.2 points and 302.6 yards per game. In Kaliakmanis' first full year as the Gophers' full-time starter, he struggled, completing 53.1% of his passes for 1,838 yards and 14 touchdowns while also throwing nine interceptions.

The Gophers wrapped up their regular season with 5-7 record overall, 3-6 in the Big Ten. However, due to having the highest APR score, they have secured the last remaining at-large spot for a bowl game.