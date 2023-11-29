RB Marquese Williams and OL JJ Guedet enter transfer portal on Tuesday
After seeing a pair of quarterbacks Athan Kaliakmanis and Drew Viotto enter the transfer portal on Tuesday, the Golden Gophers also lost a scholarship running back and offensive lineman to the portal Tuesday evening.
True freshman running back Marquese Williams and senior offensive lineman JJ Guedet announced their intentions on Tuesday evening via X.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
MORE: TRANSFER PORTAL TRACKER | TRANSFER PORTAL THREAD | INSIDE GOPHERS NATION MESSAGE BOARD
Guedet's message on X was short and sweet, simply stating "I want to thank Minnesota and all my teammates for the past five years. With that being said, I am entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility."
The senior offensive lineman leaves Minneapolis after five seasons, appearing in 10 games for the Gophers. This season, Guedet did not play for the Gophers.
Williams, a true freshman out of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania announced his intentions to use his remaining four years of eligibility elsewhere.
"I want to start by thanking God, for giving me the opportunity to play the game of football while giving me the courage and strength to keep striving no matter the circumstances," Williams said in a statement on Twitter. "To my family and friends, I couldn't have asked for a better group of people that shows me love and support. I would also like to thank the Minnesota coaching staff, strength staff, nutrition staff, and staff members. With that being said, I would like to announce that I intend to enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility left."
Williams chose the Gophers over offers from Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia among others.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers, @drew_toennies
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.