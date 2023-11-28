For the second time on Tuesday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers lost a quarterback to the transfer portal. A few hours after starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis announced his own intentions to enter the portal, freshman quarterback Drew Viotto announced he would be doing the same.

He made the announcement via his X account.

"I want to start by thanking God, without him I would not be where I am in life and on my football journey. To my family and friends thank you for your unwavering support and love. I would also like to thank the Minnesota Gopher coaching staff and Gopher Nation. To my teammates thank you for everything over this last year. With that being said, I would like to announce that I intend to enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility left. Thank you to everyone for their support and understanding of my decision."

