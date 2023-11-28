Minnesota loses second quarterback of the day to transfer portal
For the second time on Tuesday, the Minnesota Golden Gophers lost a quarterback to the transfer portal. A few hours after starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis announced his own intentions to enter the portal, freshman quarterback Drew Viotto announced he would be doing the same.
He made the announcement via his X account.
"I want to start by thanking God, without him I would not be where I am in life and on my football journey. To my family and friends thank you for your unwavering support and love.
I would also like to thank the Minnesota Gopher coaching staff and Gopher Nation. To my teammates thank you for everything over this last year.
With that being said, I would like to announce that I intend to enter the transfer portal with four years of eligibility left. Thank you to everyone for their support and understanding of my decision."
Viotto did not play for the Gophers as a true freshman this season after signing with the program in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Viotto chose the Gophers over offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Marshall, Maryland, and Syracuse. He was previously committed to Eastern Michigan before eventually committing and signing with the Gophers.
With Viotto transferring out of the program, the Gophers will be down to just one scholarship quarterback for their bowl game in senior Cole Kramer. The only other quarterback on the roster is freshman Max Shikenjanski. The program is expected to sign three-star commitment Drake Lindsey during the early signing period.
Earlier today, Gophers Nation took a look at what quarterbacks the Gophers could target in the transfer portal.
