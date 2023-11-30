Minnesota RB Zach Evans enters transfer portal
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have seen another player enter the transfer portal. On Thursday morning, running back Zach Evans announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on X. Evans becomes the sixth scholarship player to leave the Gophers this week.
This season, Evans rushed for 230 yards and one touchdown across 52 carries. He also had two receptions for 15 yards.
"First and foremost I want to thank god for giving me the ability to play the game I love with the support that I have around me," Evans said in a statement on X. "I would like to thank Coach Fleck for giving me the opportunity to play for the University of Minnesota, I would also want to thank all my teammates and friends without ya'll I wouldn't be who I am today. I thank you all for everything. TSN. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left.
With Evans leaving the program, the Gophers are left with just three scholarship running backs for the 2024 season in rising sophomore Darius Taylor and incoming freshmen Jaydon Wright and Ohifame Ijeboi Tailbacks Sean Tyler and Bryce Williams both exhausted their eligibility this season.
One thing to watch will be walk-on tailback Jordan Nubin potentially being put on scholarship in the future. The rising junior running back ran for 535 yards on 124 carries this season for the Gophers.
Originally a member of the 2022 recruiting class, Evans signed with the Gophers out of Rockwall, Texas, picking the program over offers from Arizona State, Iowa, Kansas, Nevada, Notre Dame, Texas, and Utah among others.
