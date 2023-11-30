The Minnesota Golden Gophers have seen another player enter the transfer portal. On Thursday morning, running back Zach Evans announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal on X. Evans becomes the sixth scholarship player to leave the Gophers this week. This season, Evans rushed for 230 yards and one touchdown across 52 carries. He also had two receptions for 15 yards.

"First and foremost I want to thank god for giving me the ability to play the game I love with the support that I have around me," Evans said in a statement on X. "I would like to thank Coach Fleck for giving me the opportunity to play for the University of Minnesota, I would also want to thank all my teammates and friends without ya'll I wouldn't be who I am today. I thank you all for everything. TSN. With that being said, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left.

