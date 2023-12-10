He joins former FIU defensive tackle Jordan Geraud and JUCO defensive end/linebacker Eddy Tousom players to commit to the Gophers this weekend.

Minnesota has picked up a commitment from one of the top FCS transfers in the transfer portal this offseason. Bucknell defensive back Ethan Robinson on Sunday announced that he has committed to the Golden Gophers.

"Thank you to all the coaches that took their time to evaluate me and give me an opportunity," Robinson said on X on Sunday afternoon. "I will no longer be going on any other visits. I am committed to The University of Minnesota," he added.

On top of his offer from the Gophers, Robinson also earned offers from UMass, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Memphis, Arizona State, Charlotte, UCF, Illinois, Cincinnati, Auburn, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Syracuse, Purdue, and Houston.

For Bucknell, Robinson played in 31 games over the last three seasons, recording 154 tackles including 6.5 tackles for a loss and one sack. He also has 25 pass deflections and five interceptions including 13 passes broken up and three interceptions this season alone.

Robinson is originally out of Iona Prep in New Rochelle, New York, the same high school as 2024 defensive line commitment Jaylin Hicks.

The Gophers hope that Robinson will be able to enter the program and have a similar impact to that of Tre'von Jones. Jones transferred into the program last offseason and played a pivotal role in the Gophers' defense this fall recording 50 tackles, two interceptions, and six pass deflections.

Robinson is currently ranked the 26th-best transfer prospect in the nation, according to Rivals.com.

He is now the third pickup from the portal for the Gophers in this cycle, joining New Hampshire quarterback Max Brosmer and the above mentioned Jordan Guerad, a defensive tackle out of FIU.

Minnesota currently has the third-best transfer portal class, according to Rivals.com.

