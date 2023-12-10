Minnesota added more talent to their 2024 recruiting class on Sunday in Navarro (Tex.) Junior College edge rusher Eddy Toussom , following a weekend visit with the Gophers.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound talent is coming off a sophomore campaign where he recorded 57 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks while earning second-team all-conference honors.

Toussom will have two years of eligibility remaining for the Gophers, who will lose edge rusher Chris Collins after the Quick Lane Bowl on December 26th.

New Mexico State, Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, UTEP, UAB, and UMass were some of Toussom's other notable offers.

He becomes the 22nd overall commitment for the Gophers in a class that currently ranks 36th nationally, according to Rivals.com.