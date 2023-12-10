FIU DT transfer Jordan Guerad commits to Minnesota
Fresh off an official visit to Minnesota, Florida International defensive tackler Jordan Guerad has committed to the Golden Gophers.
A 2022 Freshman All-American selection by College Football News, Guerad just finished up his redshirt sophomore season with the Panthers, recording 83 tackles including 13 tackles for loss and five sacks across 28 games played. He will have two years of eligibility to play with the Gophers.
Notably, Guerad was FIU's top-rated player defensively according to Pro Football Focus this season with an 83.2 defensive grade. That would have ranked second on the Gophers this season only behind Tyler Nubin.
Other programs that offered Guerad include Kansas State, South Carolina, Louisville, and UMass.
The Valrico, Florida native will join a Minnesota defensive tackle room that is seeing the departure of Kyler Baugh this offseason. Baugh, who was one of the program's top defenders all season exhausted his eligibility this season. The defensive line will also see the departure of Chris Collins and potentially Darnell Jefferies. Jefferies suffered a season-ending injury prior to the start of the season and missed the entire year, it's unclear if he'll look to return next year with a medical waiver.
