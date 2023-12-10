Fresh off an official visit to Minnesota, Florida International defensive tackler Jordan Guerad has committed to the Golden Gophers.

A 2022 Freshman All-American selection by College Football News, Guerad just finished up his redshirt sophomore season with the Panthers, recording 83 tackles including 13 tackles for loss and five sacks across 28 games played. He will have two years of eligibility to play with the Gophers.

Notably, Guerad was FIU's top-rated player defensively according to Pro Football Focus this season with an 83.2 defensive grade. That would have ranked second on the Gophers this season only behind Tyler Nubin.