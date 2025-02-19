Minnesota set to host Pennsylvania DE Anthony Charles for spring visit

2026 South Fayette (PA) defensive end Anthony Charles has seen his stock rise quite a bit since last fall, holding notable offers from Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Syracuse, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The Gophers are one of Charles's most recent offers, extending an opportunity to be a Gopher to the 6-foot-5 defensive end in late January. Now, the Gophers will look to impress Charles this spring when they host him on an unofficial visit.

On Tuesday, Charles announced on X that he'll be on campus March 22 for a Gophers spring ball practice. Charles is being recruited by Minnesota defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter and director of recruiting management Chase Gallagher. While not highly ranked currently or holding dozens upon dozens of offers, Charles is a prospect that has grabbed the interest of programs throughout the East Coast and Midwest and it's easy to see why. While the Pennsylvania native only weighs around 185 pounds currently, he has great size at 6-foot-5 and elite arm length for the position with a reported wingspan of 84 inches. He also possesses a strong first step off the snap and is an explosive athlete, while he will need time to continue to physically develop - the end result for Charles at the next level could be a special one.

As a junior for South Fayette, Charles recorded 28 total tackles including 20 solo tackles and six sacks. He also had over 15 quarterback pressures on the season to his credit. Beyond getting to the quarterback, the talented defensive end also recorded two forced fumbles, one blocked field, and one blocked extra point.