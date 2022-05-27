Minnesota showing interest in 2023 OL prospect Peyton Lange

TGR caught up with Lange, who talks about his recent trips to Minnesota, interest in the Gophers, other schools showing interest, and summer camp plans.

"When defenders tried to come at him, that was an easy win for the Minnesota native. Some lucky program is going to pick up a cornerstone tackle."

"How college programs are missing out on Lange is a mystery. The Minnehaha Academy offensive tackle is a presence in person stretching the tape to 6-foot-9, while weighing 375 pounds. A player of that size and mass is typically slow-footed making it easy for weakside ends to scoot around, but Lange can move."

Rivals.com national analyst Ryan Wright named Lange as one of the prospects now on the radar of college coaches after his performance in Atlanta, stating the following:

Minnehaha Academy (Minn.) offensive tackle Peyton Lange was the lone representative from the state of Minnesota at last weekend's Rivals Camp Series in Atlanta and the 6-foot-9, 379-pound prospect definitely turned plenty of heads during Sunday's drills and one-on-one action.

- On what he's liking about Minnesota from his recent trips so far:

"I really like how they have their nutrition and strength closely together. I also like that recovery is a major things, especially with sleep and everything. They have a large emphasis on that which I appreciate."

- On if he'll get back to Minnesota this summer:

"I think the plan is to maybe go to a camp there, we'll see. I've was talking to Coach (Brian) Callahan, the offensive line coach. He wants me to drop a little bit more weight. I'm at 379 right now. A lot of coaches, including him, want me around the 350 range and my plan is to get there by the end of the summer."

- On feedback from OL coach Brian Callahan:

"A lot of it was hands and feet when it comes to tendencies and things that I've worked on recently. I've gotten better at both since my junior season."

- On if an offer from Minnesota would be a game-changer:

"It would. When I was in preschool, Minnesota was my dream school. That would be awesome to see that pan out. I really like Wisconsin. I have a good connection with Coach (Bostead?), so I'm looking forward to seeing where that goes. I have former teammate, Kaden Johnson, who goes there and I really like everything they have going on there too."

- On other schools that are showing interest:

"I'm also hearing from Iowa State, Northwestern, Iowa, Michigan State, a lot of Big Ten. I plan on camping at Wisconsin and I want to get out there as well. I've got a couple of mega camps."

- On his overall progress from the past year:

"For Northwestern, they really like the way I move. When I went to camp there I weighed 430. I'm 379 now. Coach Anderson, the OL coach there is impressed to see what I've done with my weight and wants to see me keep going. A lot of coached want to see me perform at these camps since I've changed so much."

- On his routine for dropping weight:

"So, just a basketball, weight lifting combo in the winter helped me drop a lot. Along with the nutrition. I'm meeting with a registered dietician with the Minnesota Vikings which has helped to because she is telling me what I'm doing right and helps me plan out what I need to do in order to succeed."