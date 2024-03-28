On late Thursday morning, star sophomore guard Braeden Carrington, who left the team for a short stint earlier this season due to personal reasons is the latest Gopher to enter the transfer portal.

Carrington joins Joshua Ola-Joseph and Pharrel Payne in entering the portal. All three were a part of the Gophers' 2022 recruiting class. The Gophers have now seen four of five signers of the 2022 recruiting class enter the transfer portal.

Previously, Jaden Henley had entered the transfer portal, taking his talents to DePaul. After one season with the Blue Demons, the California native has reentered the transfer portal.

The only remaining member of the 2022 recruiting class is forward Kadyn Betts, who has played in just eight games over his first two seasons.

Turning attention back to Carrington, the 6-foot-4 guard out of Brooklyn Park appeared in 51 games for the Gophers over the past two seasons, averaging 5.2 points and 3.4 rebounds. He was a 34.4% shooter from the field including 22.1% from three point range. This season in 29 games, Carrington made 10 starts, averaging 4.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assist in 21 minutes per game.