Minnesota 'still sitting pretty high' on Messiah Tilson's list after visit

Class of 2026 three-star Guilford (Ill.) ATH Messiah Tilson took a recent visit to Minnesota and will also take an official visit with the Gophers from June 13-15.
Class of 2026 three-star Guilford (Ill.) ATH Messiah Tilson took a recent visit to Minnesota and will also take an official visit with the Gophers from June 13-15.
Minnesota class of 2025 signee Jacob Ross has requested his release from his letter of intent.
2026 IMG LB discusses his recruitment and interest in Minnesota
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are down to just two scholarship players from their 2024-2025 roster.
Elite DL Eli Diane recaps his latest Minnesota visit, discussing his fit, coaching staff, and upcoming recruitment plans
Five things to know about the commitment from Minnesota's newest commit, offensive lineman Gavin Meier.
Minnesota class of 2025 signee Jacob Ross has requested his release from his letter of intent.
2026 IMG LB discusses his recruitment and interest in Minnesota
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are down to just two scholarship players from their 2024-2025 roster.