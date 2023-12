The Minnesota Golden Gophers are headed to the Quicklane Bowl in Detroit and will face the Bowling Green Falcons. The bowl game is set for December 26 with a 2:00 p.m. kickoff.

It will be the third time that the Gophers have been in the Quick Lane Bowl since 2015, defeating Central Michigan 21-14 in 2015 and defeating Georgia Tech 34-10 in 2018. The matchup will be the fifth matchup between the two programs all-time. They last met in 2021, a 14-10 win for Bowling Green in Minneapolis. It will be the first time the two programs have met in a bowl game.

Bowling Green will enter the matchup with a 7-5 overall recording including 5-3 in MAC play. Bowling Green this season started the year with a 2-4 record but won five of their last six to become bowl-eligible.

In the P.J. Fleck era, Minnesota is undefeated in bowl games with a 4-0 record including a 28-20 in last year's Pinstripe Bowl over Syracuse.